James Milner: Brighton sign midfielder on free transfer from Liverpool

Brighton have completed a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old left Liverpool at the end of the 2022/23 season after eight campaigns with Jurgen Klopp's squad and has signed a one-year deal on the south coast, with the option of an additional year.

During his time at Anfield, Milner made 332 appearances in all competitions and won seven major trophies - including the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019.

With 619 top-flight appearances to his name since his debut in November 2002, he sits third on the all-time list of appearances, 13 behind Ryan Giggs and 33 behind current leader Gareth Barry.

Milner's vast experience in European competition will be welcomed by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, as he leads the Seagulls into the Europa League for the first time in club history.

After Brighton announced Milner's arrival, De Zerbi said, "I'm very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level."

Milner becomes Brighton's second arrival of the summer after they clinched a club-record deal for Watford's Joao Pedro for around £20m.

'Milner blown away by De Zerbi's tactics'

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy:

Milner also received interest from Burnley but was blown away by De Zerbi's tactical innovation, which has seen both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp praise Brighton's football.

Milner, who will mark 22 seasons in the Premier League in the new campaign, represents an extension of Brighton's policy to balance exceptional young talent with a core group of experienced leaders that set standards on and off the pitch.

Milner has heard testimonies of how great De Zerbi is with the elder statesmen in the squad, viewing them more than just players but teachers - even to the coaching staff.

The 37-year-old sees the switch as an opportunity to further challenge himself by adjusting to fresh demands and helping Brighton's conveyor belt of talent to apply themselves in the most professional way.

The club believe Milner's conditioning belies his age and his versatility will be well used by De Zerbi, especially if European football is secured.

