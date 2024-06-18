Brighton: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Fabian Hurzeler will take charge of his first game as Brighton manager at Everton when the 2024/25 Premier League season gets under way on Saturday August 17.

Hurzeler, 31, became the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history when he was appointed last weekend, replacing Roberto De Zerbi who left the club at the end of the season.

The former St Pauli boss begins with a trip to Goodison Park on the opening day of the season before welcoming Manchester United for his first home match at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton's tricky start then sees them head to title hopefuls Arsenal. Hurzeler's first taste of Brighton's rivalry with Crystal Palace comes at home on December 14 with the return fixture in April. Boxing Day sees Brentford visit the Amex.

The Seagulls finish the season with two difficult fixtures, at home to Liverpool and then a trip to Tottenham on the final day.

August

17: Everton (a)

24: Manchester United (h)

31: Arsenal (a)

September

14: Ipswich Town (h)

21: Nottingham Forest (h)

28: Chelsea (a)

October

5: Tottenham (h)

19: Newcastle United (a)

26: Wolves (h)

November

2: Liverpool (a)

9: Manchester City (h)

23: Bournemouth (a)

30: Southampton (h)

December

3: Fulham (a)

7: Leicester City (a)

14: Crystal Palace (h)

21: West Ham (a)

26: Brentford (h)

29: Aston Villa (a)

January

4: Arsenal (h)

14: Ipswich Town (a)

18: Manchester United (a)

25: Everton (h)

February

1: Nottingham Forest (a)

15: Chelsea (h)

22: Southampton (a)

25: Bournemouth (h)

March

8: Fulham (h)

15: Manchester City (a)

April

1: Aston Villa (h)

5: Crystal Palace (a)

12: Leicester City (h)

19: Brentford (a)

26: West Ham (h)

May

3: Newcastle United (h)

10: Wolves (a)

18: Liverpool (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on the weekend on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

