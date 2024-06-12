Fabian Hurzeler: Brighton close to appointing 31-year-old St Pauli boss as new head coach - Sky in Germany

Brighton are close to finalising a deal to appoint 31-year-old St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler as their new head coach, according to Sky in Germany.

There has been progress in discussions over a compensation fee for Hurzeler, who would become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.

Brighton are ready to offer Hurzeler a three-year-deal to succeed Roberto De Zerbi after the Seagulls secured a work permit for the German.

Hurzeler guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga after winning last season's Bundesliga 2 title.

Brighton have identified Hurzeler following their data-led analysis.

Sky Sports News reported last week that former Seagulls boss Graham Potter would not be returning for a second spell as head coach despite talks between him and the club.

The Englishman is now interesting Leicester with Potter on their shortlist to replace Enzo Maresca, who left the newly-promoted Premier League side to become Chelsea boss.

It is probably not the first time you have seen his age mentioned and it definitely will not be the last. That is to be expected considering the seven-year gap between Hurzeler and the next-youngest manager in the league, Ipswich's Kieran McKenna.

Hurzeler had never been in charge of a first-team side until he took the St Pauli job in December 2022. With only 18 months of management under his belt, he may look like a fledgling in the game, but his coaching exploits began in his early 20s before his retirement at 23.

'One of the hottest German coaches'

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg:

"Hurzeler was a former professional footballer and only started his managerial career a few years ago. I would say he's one of the hottest coaches in German football. Many German clubs are interested in him as well.

"On their way to promotion, St Pauli played sensational football. Hurzeler is a good character and a good guy. He's a bit like Julian Nagelsmann - they're both very modern, very confident, very brave. Hurzeler loves to attack, he wants to have the ball. He's not a defensive coach.

"I can understand why Brighton have kept an eye on Hurzeler and I think they've got a good chance to sign him. Hurzeler is very ambitious and for sure, 31 years of age is very young, but he has nothing to lose.

"He has a great connection with the players, he's a leading figure despite his age, and he was absolutely accepted around the club with the fans.

"For Hurzeler, he has to ask himself if it's the right step for him right now, but from the way he manages the team and the way he wants to play football, he could be the perfect solution and a very brave solution for Brighton at this stage."