Bournemouth's Eddie Howe targets historic Manchester City win

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his team should believe they can create history when they take on Manchester City on Saturday.

The Cherries have lost 4-0, 4-0 and 5-1 in their past three matches at the Etihad, but Howe does not think his players should go into the game feeling "negative".

He said: "The record doesn't sound great but I think that is for most teams going to Manchester City in recent seasons.

"They are the team that we have struggled against the most, along with Tottenham, they have been really difficult for us.

"Every time we have gone there we have really grown and learnt from the experience although they have been painful. They have been useful exercises for us during the season and I think we have come back and been a better team for it.

"I don't think it is damage limitation for us, it is an opportunity for us to create a historic moment for the football club and to do our best in the game. I'd rather see it as a positive challenge rather than a negative one."

Earlier this week, Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter, on a season-long loan from Bournemouth, stated he would consider a permanent move to the Bluebirds.

When the deal was made official in August, Howe admitted it was "difficult letting Arter go".

"It's a very difficult one [on a permanent move for Arter] to comment on from my perspective," Howe added.

"Harry is with Cardiff for the season, he no doubt feels a Cardiff player and he's had to ingrain himself for what they doing for this season.

"Both physically and mentally, we value him greatly from our side, so let's see what happens at the end of the season. "

Bournemouth currently sit eighth in the Premier League table having won six, drawn two and lost five.