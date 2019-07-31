Arnaut Danjuma: Bournemouth close in on £13.7m winger after completed medical

Arnaut Danjuma has passed a medical at Bournemouth, Sky Sports News understands

Club Brugge winger Arnaut Danjuma has passed a medical ahead of his £13.7m move to Bournemouth, Sky Sports News understands.

Danjuma is a Nigerian-born Netherlands international who came through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven before joining NEC Nijmegen in 2016.

The 22-year-old moved to Club Brugge last year and impressed in his inaugural season in the Jupiler League.

Danjuma scored six goals and contributed four assists in 24 games across all competitions, helping Brugge finish second in the league last term and reach the third qualifying round of this season's Champions League.

The versatile forward is set to become Bournemouth's fourth signing this summer following the arrivals of Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing.

