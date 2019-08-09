Eddie Howe: New Bournemouth signings can be judged in January

Eddie Howe says it is too soon to say if Bournemouth have had a great summer transfer window and that it will be fairer to judge in January.

The Cherries retained key trio Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and David Brooks before Thursday's deadline, while bringing in five players - Harry Wilson (loan), Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, Jack Stacey and Lloyd Kelly.

However, they have been less lucky in the injury department, with six players ruled out for Saturday's Premier League opener at home to Sheffield United - Brooks, Kelly, Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Simon Francis and Junior Stanislas.

"I'm always a little bit worried when people say it's a great window just after it's closed," Howe said.

"I'd rather people say that in January as it needs to be proved. Time will tell but I'm excited to work with the new players.

Arnaut Danjuma arrived from Club Brugge for £13.7m this summer

"The long-term injuries are still out of course. David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly will miss out as well, which is a shame.

"With Lloyd, it was such a shame for him, a tackle in training that he couldn't do anything about. Hopefully it's not long term and he'll be back in weeks not months. He started so well, he's very quick, very strong and has a good attitude.

"Steve Cook and Charlie Daniels have been out for a period of time but have come back looking very good. They've come back in and really given the squad a lift, which is good."

Ryan Fraser notched up 14 Premier League assists last season

While Bournemouth kick off their fifth consecutive Premier League season, following promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history in 2015, the Blades return after a 12-year absence, after going up last term.

Sheffield United have won their last eight games against Bournemouth, although they have not met since a League One clash in 2013.

Howe says he has been impressed by Chris Wilder's philosophy as a manager.

"I've been hugely impressed by Chris Wilder and what he and his staff have done," the Bournemouth boss added.

"They've gone up through the leagues with their philosophy and style and I have been impressed watching from afar."

With injury to Brooks, new signing Harry Wilson - not to be confused with striker Callum Wilson - could be set for his Bournemouth debut after signing from Liverpool on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old Wales winger, who will link up with international team-mates Brooks and Chris Mepham, scored 15 Sky Bet Championship goals on loan at Derby last term, and Howe has already seen encouraging signs in training.

"We haven't seen too much of Harry yet. What impressed me though is his shooting ability," he said. "He makes things happen and we're excited by him."

