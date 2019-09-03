Alisson and Ederson have changed goalkeeping says Aaron Ramsdale

Ederson (left) and Alisson both play for Brazil

Ederson and Alisson have changed the goalkeeping position forever says England U21 and Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Young goalkeepers today have to aspire to be as good as midfielders when it comes to their ability on the ball, otherwise they won't succeed in the Premier League, according to Ramsdale.

And the 21-year-old, who has started all of Bournemouth's league games so far this season, puts this down to Liverpool and Manchester City stoppers.

Alisson has been a huge success at Liverpool

"The way the game is going now, it's just totally different," he says.

"You've got the two at the top - Allison and Ederson, who are probably out there on their own at that side of the game. Jordan [Pickford] is No 1 now for England, his passing ability is like a midfielder really, and it is a pass, it's not a kick.

Ederson is a key part of how Manchester City play

"The number of times he sets up attacks for Everton and England is why he's in the team now."

Ramsdale was caught on the ball twice by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy on Saturday, as he tried to play out from the back. He says he must learn the lessons from that, but it won't change the way he tries to play.

"I think after the first one I should have maybe learned my lesson," he explains.

Ramsdale also rates Jordan Pickford's kicking ability

"Listen - we want to try to play out at Bournemouth, and especially at England. If every time I get the ball I boot it up the pitch, I'm not doing my job.

"If we want to play that way, certain times you are going to get caught out from it. It's just how many times you can stop that mistake, and not concede from it.

"I can possibly try to hurry myself up a bit, but [Vardy] is one of the best in the business at doing that style of football. Hopefully we'll see less of those type of incidents, and it won't cost us goals."

Ramsdale feels being described as a 'good shot-stopper' is seen by the modern goalkeeper as almost a criticism: "First and foremost though, you do still have to try to keep the ball out of the net".

At the age of 21, he's seen off the challenge of former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who yesterday joined Qarabag in Azerbaijan on loan for the rest of this season.

Asmir Begovic has left Bournemouth with Ramsdale now first choice

It's a meteoric rise for Ramsdale, who spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, helping them escape relegation from League One.

The excitement is clear in his face. "It's one I can't believe, I'm still pinching myself about it to, be honest.

"It's one where I thought I might not get there so soon, but I backed myself to someday become the No 1. I'm not there yet - yes, I've started the first four matches, but I'm still a long way from getting that nailed down.

"It doesn't mean it's mine for the season - I have to keep impressing the manager, my team-mates and the fans."

So far this season, he's already come up against Vardy, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling in the Premier League.

"Off the pitch, trying to get your head round it, watching clips of these strikers, thinking 'I'm going to be playing against these strikers at the weekend!', it's difficult. But I take it in my stride. If you go through games thinking 'Oh my God! That's Aguero!', then you're paying them too much respect.

"I've got to try to forget about that, believe I'm there for a reason, and help the team out."

Ramsdale is part of the England U21 squad who face two European Qualifiers, away against Turkey on Friday night, followed by Kosovo in Hull on Monday.