Asmir Begovic: AC Milan move close as Bournemouth goalkeeper completes medical

Asmir Begovic's current contract at Bournemouth expires in the summer of 2021

Asmir Begovic has completed his medical ahead of a loan move to AC Milan from Bournemouth.

Sky Sports News reported the two clubs agreed a deal on Saturday with the Serie A side keen on bolstering their options in goal with Pepe Reina set for a move to Aston Villa.

Begovic, who has 18 months left on his Bournemouth contract, has just returned to Bournemouth after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international trained with the Cherries last week but he now looks set to wrap up his move to Italy.

Milan have already agreed a loan deal with Villa to send Reina back to the Premier League and that put them in the market for a back-up option behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Speaking ahead of Sunday afternoon's match against Watford, live on Sky Sports, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe suggested on Friday that Begovic could head out on loan again.

Asked about the 32-year-old's future: "I think that's a situation where things may change, but at the moment he's part of our group and he's training very well."

