Eddie Howe: My love for Bournemouth helping relegation fight

Eddie Howe says his love for the club makes him determined to do more to preserve Bournemouth's Premier League status

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his love for the club is the driving force behind his determination to keep them in the Premier League.

The Cherries are currently four points adrift of safety ahead of Thursday's match against Tottenham, having failed to pick up a single point since the restart.

Howe admits that, due to his long association with the club both as a player and a manager, he is fixated by the fight to prolong their five-year stay in the top flight.

"You want to do your very best for the club," Howe said.

"I love this club, I love every part of it, and I'm determined to do everything in my power to preserve our Premier League status.

"My love of the club is driving me to give more in the fight against relegation.

"Personally, it's been a period where I've definitely been hurting, but nothing has affected my motivation to turn it around.

"I think that's the key thing. With every disappointment and setback in my career, and I've had plenty of those, I've always maintained my desire to respond and we still have time to do that this season."

Bournemouth last tasted victory against fellow strugglers Aston Villa in February, conceding nine goals in their last two defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United.

As far as team news is concerned, they will welcome back striker Callum Wilson from a two-game suspension but defender Steve Cook's involvement will be dependent on a late fitness test after he missed the trip to Old Trafford with a minor hamstring strain.

"Callum's always very focused, very motivated, that's one of the hallmarks of him," Howe said.

"He's a very level guy in terms of how he trains, he's always wanting to do more, he's hugely ambitious for himself and for the team.

"He's gone away and worked on certain aspects of his game, trying to be a player who can make a difference.

"Steve Cook's improved. Whether he's fit enough to play I don't know at this moment in time."