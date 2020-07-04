Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth: Mason Greenwood scores twice in victory

Manchester United put on an electric showing of attacking flair to beat Bournemouth 5-2 and move into the top four.

An early error at his near post by David de Gea helped the Cherries take the lead through Junior Stanislas (16) but going behind sparked United's breathtaking attack into life.

Mason Greenwood grabbed the first of his two goals with a powerful left-footed strike (29) before Adam Smith handled inside his own six-yard box which allowed Marcus Rashford to net from the spot (35). Anthony Martial scored for the 20th time this season when curling home a stunner (45), but Bournemouth hit back after the break when Josh King (49) fired home a penalty after substitute Eric Bailly had been penalised for a handball of his own.

With the game free-flowing from end-to-end, Greenwood restored United's two-goal cushion with another fine strike (54), this time with his right foot, and Bruno Fernandes got in on the act, curling home from a free-kick (59).

United's fine recent form has catapulted them firmly into the Champions League qualification picture and they now sit one point above Chelsea, who play Watford at 8pm this evening, live on Sky Sports.

Bournemouth remain firmly in relegation trouble with just five games to save their season.

Player Ratings Man Utd: De Gea (5), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Shaw (7), Matic (8), Pogba (7), Greenwood (9), Fernandes (8), Rashford (8), Martial (8).



Subs: Igahlo (6), Mata (6), James (7)



Bournemouth: Ramsdale (7), Rico (6), Kelly (6), Ake (6), Smith (5), Brooks (6), Lerma (6), L.Cook (6), Stanislas (7), Solanke (5), King (6).



Subs: H.Wilson (6), Stacey (6), Danjuma (7), Billing (6)



Man of the match: Mason Greenwood

How United continued to click...

Eddie Howe called for a reaction from his Bournemouth players after a woeful performance in their home defeat to Newcastle in midweek, which he got in the early stages.

Brave without the ball, the Cherries weren't afraid to push men deep into the United half and got their rewards on 15 minutes with De Gea again leaving himself open to criticism.

Team news No changes for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps the same side that rolled over Brighton.

Eddie Howe made three changes from the dismal defeat against Newcastle with Diego Rico, Lewis Cook and Junior Stanislas handed starts.

There didn't look much on for Stanislas on the by-line but a sublime nutmeg on Harry Maguire opened up possibilities. He had two team-mates waiting for a cut back but he decided to take on the strike and somehow De Gea allowed himself to be beaten at his near post despite the tough angle.

The leveller arrived on 29 minutes as Rashford strode away down the left and found Fernandes on the edge of the box. He quickly moved the ball across to Greenwood, whose left-footed strike was full of power and flew past the grasp of Aaron Ramsdale.

Image: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates with team-mate Luke Shaw

There was a sense of ruthlessness about United's attacking play thereafter and they soon took the lead. Referee Mike Dean had no hesitation pointing to the spot when Adam Smith handled, with Rashford stepping up to slot home the penalty.

Ramsdale was picking the ball out of his net once again just before the break when Martial arched a quite sumptuous effort from 22 yards into the top corner.

Bailly replaced Victor Lindelof at the break and it upset United's rhythm as Bournemouth put them under severe pressure in the early stages of the second half.

De Gea denied Lewis Cook from range before substitute Arnaut Danjuma hit the near post after Bailly went to sleep.

Still seemingly in a daze, Bailly then raised his arm to control a backpass and, following a lengthy delay, VAR decided to award a penalty for handball.

King made no mistake with the penalty. Bournemouth had their tails up and an equaliser looked very possible until Greenwood got United out of trouble with another emphatic finish on 54 minutes.

United grabbed a fifth minutes later when Fernandes fired home from a 20-yard free-kick to put the result to bed.

Man of the match: Mason Greenwood

Image: Mason Greenwood celebrates his second goal against Bournemouth

Two shots. Two on target. Two goals. That is the sign of an elite marksman - and it's frightening to think this one is just 18-years-old.

Greenwood epitomises this new era of Manchester United, which is looking very exciting especially with next season in mind. They are now box-office. One of the hottest tickets in town, if tickets were available. It was the kind of match where the absence of supporters was a cruel twist as United, with Greenwood at the forefront, put on an attacking masterclass as they hit five at home in a Premier League game for the first since December 2011.

Opta stats

Manchester United have won three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since they won all of their first six such matches under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær from December 2018 to January 2019.

Greenwood has now scored eight league goals for Man Utd in 2019-20; among players aged 18 and younger, only Michael Owen (twice), Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney have ever scored more in a single Premier League season.

Fernandes (six goals, five assists) has surpassed 10 goal involvements in his ninth Premier League appearance for Man Utd, making him the joint-quickest to 10 goals and assists combined of any player for the club in the competition, alongside Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie.

What's next?

United are back in action on Thursday night against Aston Villa while Bournemouth host Tottenham, both games are live on Sky Sports.