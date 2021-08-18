Arnaut Danjuma: Villarreal agree £21.3m deal to sign Bournemouth winger

Villarreal have agreed to sign Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma in a deal that could total £21.3m.
Danjuma will travel to Spain to complete a medical with the Europa League winners.
The 24-year-old has agreed on personal terms with Villarreal, who finished seventh in La Liga last season.
Danjuma scored 15 goals in the Championship last season as Bournemouth made the play-offs, but missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after losing to Brentford in the semi-finals.
The Dutchman arrived at the Vitality Stadium in 2019 from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen and made 14 appearances under Eddie Howe in the Premier League before Bournemouth were relegated last summer.
