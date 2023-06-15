Bournemouth: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Bournemouth will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign at home to West Ham on Saturday August 12, kick-off 3pm.

Gary O'Neil's side, who avoided relegation in impressive style by finishing 15th last term, will then travel to Liverpool on August 19 before hosting Tottenham on August 26.

Bournemouth are set for a busy December with seven fixtures scheduled in total, including trips to Manchester United and Spurs as well as a Boxing Day clash with Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A bitesize look back at all the twists and turns as they unfolded in a unique 2022/23 season of Premier League football

The Cherries head north to take on champions Manchester City on November 4 before playing Pep Guardiola's treble winners at home on February 24.

Bournemouth will travel along the south coast to face Brighton on September 23 with the return fixture on April 27. Their final home game sees them face Brentford on May 11 before closing out their season with a trip to Chelsea on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: West Ham (h) - kick-off 3pm

19: Liverpool (a)

26: Tottenham (h)

September

2: Brentford (a)

16: Chelsea (h)

23: Brighton (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

October

7: Everton (a)

21: Wolves (h)

28: Burnley (h)

November

4: Man City (a)

11: Newcastle (h)

25: Sheffield United (a)

December

2: Aston Villa (h)

5: Crystal Palace (a)

9: Manchester United (a)

16: Luton (h)

23: Nottingham Forest (a)

26: Fulham (h)

30: Tottenham (a)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Marcus Tavernier's incredible curler from all angles as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Fulham last season

January

13: Liverpool (h)

30: West Ham (a)

February

3: Nottingham Forest (h)

10: Fulham (a)

17: Newcastle (a)

24: Man City (h)

March

2: Burnley (a)

9: Sheffield United (h)

16: Wolves (a)

30: Everton (h)

April

2: Crystal Palace (h)

6: Luton Town (a)

13: Manchester United (h)

20: Aston Villa (a)

27: Brighton (h)

May

4: Arsenal (a)

11: Brentford (h)

19: Chelsea (a)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best skills, flicks and tricks from the 2022/23 Premier League season

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.