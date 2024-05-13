Andoni Iraola: Bournemouth head coach signs new two-year contract after impressive debut season

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has signed a new two-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

The Spaniard, who took over last summer and guided the Cherries to their highest points total in the Premier League, has committed his future to the south-coast club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Iraola said: "I'm very happy to sign the contract. For me, it is a matter of renewing the confidence from both sides.

"We have had a good experience with our first season together in the Premier League, and I am happy that both sides want to continue the relationship further.

Image: Iraola succeeded Gary O'Neil as Bournemouth boss last summer

"I'm proud that we achieved the points record. We are playing in a difficult competition, with very good opposition. The season started slowly, but I think we improved a lot and are playing in the right way.

"We have to continue improving the team, because the level of the Premier League is really high.

"I would like to thank the supporters for everything in our first year together. I am thankful that they were supporting us even in the beginning when we were not winning games, and that they have been very helpful to the players for the whole year."

Iraola signed a two-year contract at Bournemouth last June following a successful spell with Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

The Cherries failed to win any of their first nine matches but American owner Bill Foley kept faith and his patience has been rewarded, with a top-10 finish still a possibility.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Bournemouth's Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday

Foley, who flew over from Las Vegas this weekend to get the deal tied up, said: "Andoni has made a huge impact since arriving at the club and we are thrilled to agree to this extension.

"We have achieved a club-record points tally in the Premier League thanks to a series of excellent performances and results from the team.

"The players have clearly bought into his footballing philosophy and our supporters have really taken to him. We look forward to continuing to work with him."

'Bournemouth right to quickly tie down special Iraola'

Image: Iraola has been shortlisted for Premier League manager of the season

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

"Andoni Iraola being named on the five-man shortlist for Premier League manager of the season along with Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery tells you everything you need to know about the job he's doing at Bournemouth. In his debut campaign in England and without his first-choice assistant due to a failed work permit, it's nothing short of sensational.

"Having already guided Bournemouth to their highest Premier League points total, Iraola now has the Cherries targeting a top-half finish for the first time since 2016/17. It's an incredible achievement, especially considering he started his reign with a nine-game winless run which had some fans and sections of the media questioning his credentials.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dominic Solanke celebrated his 19th Premier League goal of the season by putting on a mask worn by character Obito Uchiha from the manga series Naruto!

"The Spaniard's big-risk, big-reward philosophy - summed up by intense, front-footed defending and speedy, efficient transition play - took time to implement but it was well worth the wait. Since the start of November, Bournemouth are sixth in the form table, a remarkable turnaround and one that has surely justified the club's controversial decision to sack Gary O'Neil last summer.

"Back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Brentford do not change anything. Bournemouth have made outstanding progress under Iraola and their new era is just getting started. With a forward-thinking head coach and the backing of American billionaire owner Bill Foley, the future looks a positive one. These are exciting times on the south coast."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher analyses Dominic Solanke's two disallowed goals against Brentford

The final day of the Premier League season takes place on May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. Bournemouth take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.