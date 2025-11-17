Antoine Semenyo: Bournemouth forward's £65m release clause becomes active in January

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has a £65m release clause that becomes active in January, Sky Sports News understands.

Semenyo's release clause stands at £60m plus £5m in add-ons, but it is only active to a certain date in the January transfer window.

The release clause price drops in the summer of 2026.

Image: Semenyo signed a new contract in July 2025 at the Cherries

Bristol City, who sold Semenyo to the Cherries for around £10m in January 2023, would be due 20 per cent of any profit made on the 25-year-old.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham were watching Semenyo as teams look to add his pace, power and goalscoring ability to their squad in the winter window.

Semenyo signed a new five-year deal in the summer after several teams enquired about his availability, but he would not have signed a new contract without a release clause.

Despite reports of Semenyo demanding a move, he has not. He has full respect for Bournemouth, knowing he will get his move if he continues to perform because of his release clause.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is asked whether Semenyo is worth £100m

How well he does between now and the turn of the year will dictate the calibre of club he can go to in January - that is, if anyone wants to pay his release clause.

Semenyo is enjoying a stellar season, having scored six Premier League goals - only Man City's Erling Haaland (14) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (8) have scored more this campaign.

It follows on from a return of 11 league goals and five assists last season for the Ghana international.

Semenyo returns injured from international duty

Semenyo has returned early from international duty with an injury, which Bournemouth are currently assessing.

The ex-Bristol City forward suffered a ligament sprain during Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Japan on Friday.

Semenyo was taken off with the injury early in the second half of the Black Stars' defeat.

Andoni Iraola's side will be sweating on his fitness for the visit of West Ham on Saturday as the ninth-placed side look to overcome back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Semenyo talks through his team-mates, form in the Premier League so far and dealing with transfer speculation

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Semenyo said he is not oblivious to the speculation around his future, but revealed he was glad he remained with Bournemouth in the summer.

Ahead of the Cherries' defeat at Manchester City, the winger spoke to Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp and was quizzed about his future.

"I don't think about it too much," Semenyo said. "I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I'm not oblivious, but I try to keep focused.

"I'm enjoying my football here. If I'm not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp spoke to Semenyo earlier this season

"When they [his former team-mates] all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club.

"But I knew in my head that the manager's got something up his sleeve this year. How we finished off the season last year was so good and we could continue, especially with the players we've bought in as well.

"I wasn't too sure at the start but we've kicked on like a house on fire. I'm glad I committed to staying here because I'm enjoying every moment."