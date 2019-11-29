Brentford's Henrik Dalsgaard signs new contract

Henrik Dalsgaard joined Brentford in 2017

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard has signed a new contract with the club until 2021.

The right-back joined the Bees from Zulte Waregem in 2017 and has made 92 appearances for the club.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "I am very pleased that Henrik has agreed a new contract.

1:30 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Brentford Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Brentford

"He is a very important part of what we are doing here, and it is great that he is continuing on the club's journey as we progress.

"His performances this season have been excellent, and he has been one of our best players this season.

"He is also one of the key people in the dressing room and makes others better with his personality and communication."