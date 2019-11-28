David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Swansea vs Fulham, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea are just starting to slip a little in terms of results, but I don't think too many would have had them in play-off contention by the start of December, so Steve Cooper will still be happy.

Fulham have climbed up the table after three wins but they still have question marks around their performances against the better sides in the league. This is a chance for them to lay down a marker.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Charlton may be starting to worry a little. They are on a really poor run of form and have slipped to 17th in the Championship.

After Garry Monk's press conference fireworks in midweek he would have been very happy not to lose to Birmingham. They are dropping down the table too, though, and have not won in five. I cannot see them losing at Charlton, but I cannot see them winning either.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Derby are a different proposition at home than they are away, and could have Wayne Rooney in the dugout for the first time alongside Phillip Cocu! Although he cannot play until January.

QPR are in free-fall at the minute. They have not kept a clean sheet all season in the Championship and are conceding far too many, shipping four at home to Nottingham Forest in midweek. I think it will be another defeat for them on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Another late win for Leeds at Reading on Tuesday night. Marcelo Bielsa's side and West Brom are starting to give themselves a little bit of daylight away from the rest.

Middlesbrough got a massive win in midweek to ease the pressure on Jonathan Woodgate and lift themselves out of the relegation zone, but Leeds will be too good for them at Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Wigan probably should have picked up a few more points lately. They have been in good positions going into games on so many occasions, but keep letting them slip.

The honeymoon period is over for Mark Bowen, with Reading losing their last two on the spin. They are slipping back towards the drop zone, where Wigan currently reside. Both teams will be so desperate not to lose that a draw feels inevitable.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs West Brom, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston have hit the buffers in their last couple of games, losing their last two. They are starting to lose ground on the sides above them in the automatic-promotion race.

West Brom have been excellent lately and possess so much quality. Winning at Deepdale would be a huge statement from Slaven Bilic's side. I think they have enough to claim all three points.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-offs)

Barnsley vs Hull: 0-2 (14/1)

Birmingham vs Millwall: 2-2 (16/1)

Brentford vs Luton: 2-1 (15/2)

Bristol City vs Huddersfield: 1-1 (5/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff: 2-1 (17/2)

Stoke vs Blackburn: 1-1 (5/1)