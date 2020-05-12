Brentford's new stadium: Work resumes; fans may have seen last Griffin Park game

Brentford remain confident of moving in for the start of the 2020-21 season

Work has resumed on the building of Brentford’s new Community Stadium – but it appears fans have already seen games at Griffin Park for the last time.

Completion of the 17,500-capacity ground at Lionel Road had been delayed by the coronavirus lockdown but building has recently picked up in line with social distancing guidelines.

The completion phase is set to be ramped up even further in the coming weeks after lockdown measures were eased by the government to allow construction workers back on building sites.

How Brentford's new stadium may look once fans can attend

The Bees remain confident of moving in for the start of the 2020-21 season - but it is increasingly unlikely supporters will be allowed back inside stadiums in time for the switch.

That leaves the prospect that March 7's 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday will be Griffin Park's final competitive match with supporters.

If the Championship is resumed this summer, Brentford still have four remaining home games from their last nine, but all matches are expected to be behind closed doors.

Griffin Park has been Brentford's home since 1904

The club would be open to organising an invitational game at Griffin Park if fans were allowed to return before they relinquish the site - but that looks unlikely, especially due to cost of running two stadiums in the meantime.

They will not be left without a home at any point, however, with Griffin Park's demolition impossible until a safety certificate for the Community Stadium has been issued.

Griffin Park has been the Bees' home for 116 years, hosting its first game in September 1904 against Plymouth Argyle.