Romeo Beckham to stay at Brentford B after joining from Inter Miami on a one-year deal

Romeo Beckham will stay at Brentford for another year and continue playing for their B team.

The 20-year-old has agreed to sign for them on a permanent one-year deal from Inter Miami.

The Bees are expected to pay nominal compensation.

Beckham joined the club on a six-month loan in January and played a part in them winning the Premier League Cup.

He has recently been pictured in LA after the season finished and is expected to return to pre-season training with Brentford B later in the summer.

Frank: Romeo Beckham has a big name but he's a very good player too

Speaking back in January when Beckham initially joined Brentford on loan, Bees boss Thomas Frank said he wanted people to treat him as a player in his own right - rather than focusing on his famous name - after he made his debut for the club.

"Romeo is a very good player, of course he has a name that is pretty worldwide, and big," Frank said.

"For Romeo, he is himself, but he of course has a big name. You can't compare [father and son]."

Frank drew the comparison between Denmark international Michael Laudrup and his son Andreas, who he coached, saying: "Maybe Laudrup is also a decent player [similar to David Beckham], I coached his son and it is important to take him as a player - not as a Laudrup but as himself."

The Brentford boss added: "He is here for a reason, because we think he is a good player, and we are pleased he could make the loan deal.

"[We are] pleased to see him doing well, pleased to see the performance he had in the last game and when you have players, either permanent or on loan, it is for a reason.

"It is either for getting the team to perform, or to extend the loan deal and make it a permanent deal, so we just hope that he keeps progressing and makes it very interesting for us."

