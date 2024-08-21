Ivan Toney transfer: Brentford standing firm on price for striker as Al Ahli talks continue

Brentford are standing firm on their price for Ivan Toney.

Talks remain ongoing with Al Ahli over a deal but the Saudi Arabian side are still some distance from the west London club's valuation.

Al Ahli approached Brentford shortly before the weekend and made an offer for the England international, who is training as normal on Wednesday.

It was best decided the 28-year-old should not be involved in their opening win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Brentford beat Palace 2-1, with forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa finding the net.

Bees manager Thomas Frank explained Toney's omission from the squad, telling Sky Sports: "There's a lot of things going on with Ivan. There's some transfer interest. Because of all that, we decided not to involve him in the squad.

"It's the classic one - I couldn't give too much the day before. He's been a fantastic player for us but we showed last year especially that we can deal without him."

When asked if this is the end of Toney in a Brentford shirt, he added: "Who knows? There's interest but there's nothing close."

Al Ahli have several former Premier League players in their squad, including Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino.

"If Brentford were to sell me and make their money, I move to Madrid and it's all good!"

Back in March, Ivan Toney told Sky Sports News his ideal summer. Keep Brentford in the Premier League - tick. Be in the mix for the Euro 2024 - tick. Win the Euros - pretty close. And then came the hope that Brentford would sell him and he would move to a top club.

That last one has not come to fruition. The only club to have made a move for him so far this summer is Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League. Despite the riches and obvious attraction of Saudi football, it was not the level he was initially looking for.

Sky Sports News explores why a move to a Premier League club has yet to materialise for Toney.

Redknapp: Brentford's last chance to get genuine money

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp on Super Sunday:

"Toney has a year left on his contract, so it is Brentford's last chance to get some genuine money for him and he is looking at his options.

"A year ago he had a lot more than he has now. We thought he would go to Arsenal but that did not happen. Chelsea have looked at him and not gone for him, but I feel Saudi Arabia is an opportunity for him. There is interest there.

"Or he could sit, see out his contract and leave as a free agent next year, but he probably wants to do something now."