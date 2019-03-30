League Two round-up: Lincoln held, Bury beaten

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley saw his side held by Macclesfield

League Two leaders Lincoln fought back for a 1-1 draw against struggling Macclesfield but managed to retain their eight-point advantage at the top after Bury lost.

The Silkmen took the lead against the run of play as Scott Wilson slotted Elliott Durrell's assist home at the near post just before the half-hour mark.

But their lead did not last long as Imps captain Neal Eardley fired a free-kick over the defensive wall and into the top corner just before the break to seal a point.

The stalemate extended Lincoln's unbeaten run to 17 league games in the process but Macclesfield dropped to the bottom as a result.

MK Dons moved up to second thanks to a narrow 2-1 win away to play-off contenders Forest Green. Kieran Agard notched his 19th goal of the league campaign as MK Dons went into the break ahead but George Williams headed Forest Green level after 63 minutes before Russell Martin fired in a late winner.

Ten-man Bury suffered a blow in their promotion push following a 3-1 defeat at home to Swindon as they dropped to third.

CJ Hamilton and Tyler Walker scored two goals apiece as fourth-placed Mansfield returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win at Exeter. Matt Jay replied for the home side, who remain seventh. Tranmere strengthened their hold on fifth thanks to a 3-0 victory over Carlisle.

Lowly Notts County moved off the bottom as they saw off Stevenage 3-0 thanks to goals from Jim O'Brien, Kane Hemmings and Enzio Boldewijn.

Ten-man Port Vale claimed a much-needed three points with a 2-1 comeback victory away to Northampton to move up to 19th.

Kane Vincent-Young scored a late winner as Colchester moved up a spot to put the pressure on the teams in the play-off positions thanks to a narrow 1-0 win at Cambridge, who dropped to 21st.

Cheltenham recorded a 3-1 comeback victory at 10-man Crewe thanks to goals from Kevin Dawson, Billy Waters and Luke Varney after Aaron Taylor-Sinclair's opener for the hosts, who lost George Ray to a second booking after 53 minutes.

Liam Mandeville's late header edged a 1-0 victory for Morecambe against Crawley, while Newport saw off third-bottom Yeovil 3-1.

Oldham won their first game since the departure of Paul Scholes, beating Grimsby 2-0.