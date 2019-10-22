League Two round-up: Crewe draw but stay top

Crewe boss David Artell saw his side draw 0-0 with Colchester but stay top of League Two

Crewe goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen saved a stoppage-time penalty to preserve his side's two-point lead at the top in a 0-0 draw with Colchester.

Jaaskelainen, son of former Bolton goalkeeper Jussi, kept out Frank Nouble's spot-kick in the seventh minute of added time.

The penalty was awarded after Crewe defender Nicky Hunt had gone down in an off-the-ball incident, with Colchester substitute Theo Robinson shown a straight red card.

The Railwaymen extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Cheltenham jumped up three places to second as they extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 3-0 home win against Macclesfield.

Luke Varney put Cheltenham ahead with his fifth goal of the season before second-half goals from Conor Thomas and Ryan Broom sealed the points.

Forest Green moved into the third automatic promotion place as second-half goals from Jack Aitchison and Liam Shephard, in time added on, secured them a 2-0 win at Morecambe.

Bradford, second overnight, dropped down to fourth after a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale.

James Vaughan's penalty just before half-time cancelled out David Worrall's opener for Port Vale, but Will Atkinson fired the visitors' winner deep in time added on.

Newport were held 1-1 at Rodney Parade by Crawley with both sides scoring from the penalty spot. Crawley's Ashley Nathaniel-George converted after Danny McNamara had handled before half-time, but Tristan Abrahams equalised for the Welshmen after Tarryn Allarakhia's challenge on Josh Sheehan.

Plymouth climbed to within a point of the play-off places after beating Leyton Orient 4-0 at Home Park.

Joel Grant, Zak Rudden's header, Callum McFadzean and Joe Widdowson's own goal gave Plymouth a four-goal cushion at the break.

Exeter slipped to back-to-back defeats, losing 3-1 at Scunthorpe.

Matt Jay cancelled out James Perch's opener for Scunthorpe, who regained the lead before half-time through Jamie Ward before Alex Gilliead headed their third.

Eoin Doyle's stoppage-time goal clinched Swindon a 1-0 home win against Stevenage and halted their four-game winless run.

Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown saved Sam Smith's first-half penalty to help earn his side a 0-0 draw at Cambridge and Northampton won 2-0 at Carlisle, courtesy of Scott Pollock and Sam Hoskins' late effort.

Salford made it three wins from their last four with a 2-1 win at Mansfield. Salford opened the scoring early in the second half through Jake Jervis and Adam Rooney made it 2-0 before Nicky Maynard reduced the deficit.

Oldham registered their first league win in five as they defeated 10-man Walsall 2-0. Scott Wilson and Desire Azankpo were on target for the Latics either side of Walsall defender Mat Sadler's 52nd-minute straight red card for deliberate handball.