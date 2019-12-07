League Two highlights and round-up: Leaders Swindon move three clear at summit

Swindon pulled clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 3-0 win at Grimsby.

Jerry Yates' double added to the prolific Eoin Doyle's opener as the Robins moved four points clear of Forest Green, who lost 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe in a game which was briefly halted by the referee after allegations of racist abuse towards Scunthorpe players.

After a goalless first half, Alex Gilliead opened the scoring for the Iron before Abo Eisa's solo screamer made the points safe despite Levi Sutton's late dismissal.

Exeter moved ahead of Rovers into second with a 3-2 win over Northampton, despite falling behind to Charlie Goode's goal.

Randell Williams equalised before half-time and quickfire second-half goals from Aaron Martin and Alex Fisher earned victory for the Grecians, with Sam Hoskins grabbing a fine consolation.

Cheltenham beat Mansfield 3-0, Jonte Smith and Will Boyle on target either side of half-time before a late third from the impressive Alex Addai.

1:43 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Exeter and Northampton Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Exeter and Northampton

Crewe's game at Macclesfield did not go ahead, with the hosts' squad refusing to play having not been paid in recent weeks.

James Vaughan's penalty gave Bradford a 1-0 win over Newport to leave the Bantams in the play-off places.

Elijah Adebayo gave struggling Walsall a much-needed 1-0 win over Port Vale, who had Tom Conlon sent off in the closing stages.

Cambridge beat Plymouth by the same scoreline with a superb strike from Kyle Knoyle, while Colchester needed a late Harry Pell header to see off Salford.

The other games were drawn, John O'Sullivan responding quickly to Hallam Hope's opener as Morecambe earned a 1-1 scoreline against Carlisle and Johnny Smith and Jordan Maguire-Drew on target in the first half of Oldham's clash with Leyton Orient.

Stevenage and Crawley played out a goalless stalemate.