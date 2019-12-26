League Two highlights and round-up: Leaders Swindon win again

Eoin Doyle scored again for Swindon

Keshi Anderson's hat-trick helped Swindon stay three points clear of Exeter at the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 4-0 victory over Cambridge - but Crewe lost ground on the top two with a 3-1 defeat at Salford.

Eoin Doyle got Swindon started with his 15th goal in 11 games and 21st of the season when he scored from the penalty spot with just five minutes gone after Anderson was fouled.

Anderson then took over, doubling the lead with a dinked finish in the 40th minute and then making it 3-0 just before the break with an individual effort.

He completed his hat-trick after 66 minutes, finishing into an open goal after Doyle's cross caused problems in the Cambridge defence.

Exeter remain three points back following a 1-0 win over Newport, secured via Lee Martin's 14th-minute strike after the rebound from Jake Taylor's shot fell into his path.

But Crewe slipped five points back as Salford ended a run of five games without victory. Richie Towell's early strike put Salford on top and Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the advantage with just 12 minutes gone.

Harry Pickering pulled a goal back with eight minutes left, but Ryan Wintle's late own goal secured victory for the Ammies.

Colchester vaulted from eighth place to fourth with a 3-1 win at Leyton Orient in the lunchtime fixture.

Theo Robinson netted twice and Harry Pell was also on the scoresheet for the visitors, while substitute Ruel Sotiriou replied late on for Orient.

Bradford and Forest Green both missed the chance to move into the automatic play-off places as the Bantams were held to a goalless draw at Carlisle and Rovers played out a stalemate at Stevenage.

Northampton dropped out of the play-off places as they were hammered 4-0 by Crawley, who delivered a first win in four attempts for new boss John Yems.

Nathan Ferguson, Bez Lubala, Ollie Palmer and Mason Bloomfield were on target, while the Cobblers saw Shaun McWilliams and Harry Smith carried off on stretchers in stoppage time.

Plymouth are up to eighth after Zak Rudden's first-half strike was enough to win 1-0 at Cheltenham, while goals from Wes McDonald and Alfie Bates gave Walsall a 2-0 win away to Scunthorpe.

Port Vale scored twice in the last 10 minutes to grab a 2-2 draw at Mansfield, with Nicky Maynard pulling the first goal back before CJ Hamilton levelled in stoppage time, cancelling out goals from Nathan Smith and Leon Legge.

Goals from Desire Segbe Azankpo and Mohamed Sylla saw Oldham secure back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory at Morecambe, who replied through Carlos Mendes-Gomes.

Macclesfield drew 1-1 with Grimsby.