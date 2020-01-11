League Two highlights and round-up: Swindon see off Crewe

Swindon strengthened their promotion prospects with a 3-1 win over fellow high-flyers Crewe, despite the departure of League Two top scorer Eoin Doyle - who returned to Bradford after being recalled from his loan.

The hosts led 1-0 in Wiltshire through Rob Hunt's 32nd-minute goal but on-loan Chuma Anene levelled just past the hour.

However, Jerry Yates restored Swindon's advantage in the 69th minute and Danny Rose made it 3-1 three minutes later to keep them three points clear at the top.

Second-placed Exeter maintained momentum with a 2-0 home defeat of Cambridge, with Ryan Bowman (53) and Randell Williams (81) on target in Devon.

Cheltenham moved into the top three on goal difference with a 3-1 home win over Walsall, courtesy of goals from Max Sheaf (18), Conor Thomas (48) and Alfie May (72). Elijah Adebayo replied for the visitors 12 minutes from time.

Forest Green won a thriller at Mansfield 4-3. CJ Hamilton gave the hosts a third-minute lead and Danny Rose doubled the advantage five minutes before half-time, only for central defender Farrend Rawson to tie the scores with a brace of headers (45 and 52).

Carl Winchester powered the visitors in front on the hour and although Nicky Maynard's added-time penalty appeared to have earned Mansfield a point, there was still time for Aaron Collins to win it for Forest Green.

Bradford lost 2-1 at Crawley, with Ollie Palmer's first-half double doing the damage before Aramide Oteh pulled a goal back with six minutes remaining. Doyle started for the Bantams, but he couldn't help them avoid defeat.

Plymouth's push for an instant return to League One continued as they made the long trip to Carlisle worthwhile with a 3-0 win.

Luke Jephcott (33 and 49) had Argyle two goals ahead before Ryan Hardie rounded off the scoring with 15 minutes remaining. A bad day for the Cumbrians was capped by Aaron Hayden's dismissal at the end.

Billy Clarke's 74th-minute goal gave Grimsby the lead at Leyton Orient but Lee Angol's added-time penalty meant it finished 1-1 in east London.

It was also 1-1 at Morecambe, where Adam Phillips (69) earned the hosts the point that moved them off the bottom, after Frank Nouble had given Colchester a 35th-minute lead. Ryan Jackson was sent off for the visitors with seven minutes remaining.

Macclesfield and Oldham also finished 1-1 in a game where the major incidents happened in the last five minutes.

Jonny Smith gave Oldham an 85th-minute lead but they had David Wheater dismissed for handball on the goal line and Joe Ironside kept his nerve to equalise from the penalty spot in added time.

Northampton and Newport both came from behind to secure 2-1 away victories, at Salford and Scunthorpe respectively.

On-loan Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin gave Salford the lead but Sam Hoskins (29) and Andy Williams (63) turned it round for the Cobblers.

Abo Eisa gave Scunthorpe a 38th-minute advantage against the Welsh team but Jamille Matt (72) and Padraig Amond (76) turned the match on its head, either side of Lee Novak's dismissal for the hosts.

Graham Westley led by example but Stevenage's players could not match his effort as the strugglers lost 1-0 at home to Port Vale and returned to the foot of Sky Bet League Two.

Westley had to sprint several miles to the ground after heavy traffic saw him leave his car in the nearby town of Welwyn Garden City.

Chances came and went at both ends until Tom Pope converted an 88th-minute penalty, awarded after Tom Conlon was hauled down inside the box.