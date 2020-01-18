League Two highlights and round-up: Exeter move level with Swindon

Exeter moved level on points with Swindon at the top of Sky Bet League Two as Nicky Law's composed finish was enough to secure a 1-0 win at Grimsby.

It was the resurgent Mariners' first defeat in six matches, with Law beating two defenders before curling a left-foot finish beyond goalkeeper James McKeown for the only goal of the game.

Swindon still lead the way, but they were beaten 2-0 at Newport.

The Exiles made a flying start, opening the scoring inside the first minute as Josh Sheehan slotted home from close range.

Jamille Matt bundled in a second goal early in the second half to seal the points.

Crewe moved up to third as Perry Ng's drilled strike from distance was enough to sink Cheltenham, who had started the day in the top three.

The 1-0 defeat saw the Robins drop down to seventh following wins for Plymouth and Northampton and a draw for Bradford.

Niall Canavan headed in George Cooper's free-kick to give Plymouth the lead in the closing stages of the first half of their home clash against Mansfield.

Antoni Sarcevic's penalty doubled Argyle's lead but Mansfield pulled a goal back through Andy Cook's superb chest and volley finish after 66 minutes.

Ryan Hardie wrapped up the points with a smart finish from a tight angle in the first minute of stoppage time to make it 3-1.

Northampton ran out 4-1 winners against Morecambe, who slipped to the foot of the table.

The Cobblers took the lead when a cross from Paul Anderson, celebrating a new deal, evaded everybody and nestled in the net.

Ryan Watson got the final touch to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and Nicky Adams added a third 10 minutes into the second half.

Adam Phillips pulled a goal back for Morecambe but Chris Lines restored Northampton's three-goal cushion with a neat volley.

Bradford threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at home to Scunthorpe.

The Bantams went in front after 17 minutes when Hope Akpan fired in a pass from Eoin Doyle and James Vaughan doubled their advantage two minutes later - his 11th goal of the season.

Scunthorpe pulled a goal back when Alex Gilliead fired through a crowded area and John McAtee made it 2-2 in the 74th minute with his first senior goal.

A 4-0 win for Stevenage at Cambridge moved them off the bottom.

Elliott List opened the scoring and debutant striker Jake Cassidy made it 2-0 on the hour with a close-range header.

Late goals from Charlie Carter and Charlie Lakin made it comfortable for Graham Westley's side.

Quickfire first-half goals from Callum Harriott and Fiacre Kelleher, into his own net, earned Colchester a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield in Mark Kennedy's first game in charge of the Silkmen.

A debut goal for Michael O'Connor earned nine-man Salford a 2-1 win at Forest Green after new Rovers signing Josh March had cancelled out Ibou Touray's early free-kick opener.

Richie Towell was sent off after 74 minutes and Ash Hunter in stoppage time, both for second yellow cards.

David Amoo scored the only goal as Port Vale claimed a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient, Wes McDonald's stunning 88th-minute curler snatched Walsall a 2-1 victory against Crawley, and Jonny Smith earned Oldham a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Carlisle.