League Two highlights and round-up: Crewe denied top spot

Crewe were denied top spot in Sky Bet League Two after Aaron Wildig's third goal in four games earned a valuable point for Morecambe.

With Swindon's game at Mansfield postponed, Crewe knew victory would send them top of the table, and they took the lead shortly after the break through Perry Ng.

But the Shrimps hit back in the 68th minute with a well-taken goal from Wildig. A Ryan Cooney cross caused confusion in the Crewe defence and the Morecambe midfielder drilled home the loose ball from 12 yards out to earn a 1-1 draw.

Exeter could have gone above Crewe, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Crawley. Brennan Dickensen snatched the Grecians a late draw.

Cheltenham moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win at Colchester, thanks to goals from Alfie May and Chris Hussey, with Plymouth dropping to fifth after a 2-1 defeat at Bradford - a game which saw Argyle finish with nine men.

Northampton are sixth after cruising to a 3-0 win at Grimsby, Charlie Goode scoring first before Callum Morton added two more, and Port Vale moved into seventh despite being denied victory by Scunthorpe. George Miller's 90th-minute goal earned the Iron a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere, Carlisle won 2-1 at Cambridge, Salford beat Macclesfield 2-0 at Moss Rose and Oldham thumped Newport 5-0.

Games between Forest Green and Leyton Orient, and Stevenage and Walsall were postponed.