League Two News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

League Two highlights and round-up: Crewe denied top spot

Last Updated: 29/02/20 6:29pm

Crewe were denied top spot in Sky Bet League Two after Aaron Wildig's third goal in four games earned a valuable point for Morecambe.

League Two highlights

Head right here to look at all the League Two highlights…

With Swindon's game at Mansfield postponed, Crewe knew victory would send them top of the table, and they took the lead shortly after the break through Perry Ng.

But the Shrimps hit back in the 68th minute with a well-taken goal from Wildig. A Ryan Cooney cross caused confusion in the Crewe defence and the Morecambe midfielder drilled home the loose ball from 12 yards out to earn a 1-1 draw.

Exeter could have gone above Crewe, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Crawley. Brennan Dickensen snatched the Grecians a late draw.

Cheltenham moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win at Colchester, thanks to goals from Alfie May and Chris Hussey, with Plymouth dropping to fifth after a 2-1 defeat at Bradford - a game which saw Argyle finish with nine men.

Northampton are sixth after cruising to a 3-0 win at Grimsby, Charlie Goode scoring first before Callum Morton added two more, and Port Vale moved into seventh despite being denied victory by Scunthorpe. George Miller's 90th-minute goal earned the Iron a 2-2 draw.

Also See:

Elsewhere, Carlisle won 2-1 at Cambridge, Salford beat Macclesfield 2-0 at Moss Rose and Oldham thumped Newport 5-0.

Games between Forest Green and Leyton Orient, and Stevenage and Walsall were postponed.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to win £250k for free on Saturday. Entries by 3:00pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK