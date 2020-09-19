League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge, Port Vale maintain perfect starts

Cambridge made it back-to-back wins in style as a 5-0 success at Morecambe left them top of Sky Bet League Two.

Wes Hoolahan and Adam May sandwiched Jake Turner's own goal to earn them a 3-0 half-time lead.

Paul Mullin's second-half double made it five as Cambridge ended the day clear on goal difference from Port Vale, who recorded their second successive 2-0 win against Exeter.

Tom Conlon opened the scoring from a free-kick and then turned provider as Devante Rodney made the game safe in the second half.

Harrogate's dream start to life in the Football League was slowed down by Walsall, who earned a 2-2 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium despite the late dismissal of Danny Guthrie.

Aaron Martin and Jack Muldoon overhauled Rory Holden's opener but Josh Gordon snatched a point shortly before Guthrie's second booking.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Morecambe and Cambridge United Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Morecambe and Cambridge United

Salford swaggered to a 4-0 win at Grimsby, helped by three penalties.

Ian Henderson netted the first two as part of his hat-trick and Richie Towell punished Ludvig Ohman's late dismissal by converting the resulting spot-kick.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and Port Vale Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and Port Vale

Stevenage joined the massed ranks on four points as a 3-0 win over Oldham left the latter as one of four teams without a point. Elliot Osborne, Luther Wildin and Luke Prosser scored the goals.

Southend suffered a second successive loss, going down 2-0 at Carlisle after quickfire first-half goals from Omari Patrick and Josh Kayode, while Bolton were beaten by the same scoreline as Tom Eastman and Jevani Brown scored for Colchester.

Forest Green needed a last-minute Aaron Collins strike to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to nine-man Bradford.

1:36 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Scunthorpe Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Scunthorpe

Carl Winchester cancelled out Lee Novak's opener and though Elliot Ward restored the Bantams' lead, the goal was sandwiched between red cards for Anthony O'Connor and Paudie O'Connor and Collins eventually punished the visitors.

There was more late drama in another 2-2 draw as Leyton Orient came from 2-0 down to earn a point against Mansfield.

Jordan Bowery's penalty was added to by Andy Cook before Daniel Johnson and Ruel Sotiriou responded in the final eight minutes.

1:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Southend Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Southend

Cheltenham won 3-0 at Tranmere, Charlie Raglan and Andy Williams on target before Paul Lewis' own goal completed the scoring before half-time.

Tom Nichols earned Crawley a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe and Liam Shephard and Ryan Taylor scored in Newport's 2-1 win over Barrow, whose goal came from Lewis Hardcastle.