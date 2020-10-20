League Two highlights and round-up: Paul Mullin hat-trick keeps Cambridge top

Paul Mullin's hat-trick helped Cambridge beat Port Vale 3-1 to stay top of Sky Bet League Two.

Mullin put the hosts ahead with a penalty after just three minutes, but Vale were on level terms when Theo Robinson converted from the spot in the 18th minute after he had been fouled.

In-form Mullin grabbed his second six minutes in the second half when he finished off a sweeping move to make it nine goals in seven league appearances this season. The Us frontman completed his treble deep into stoppage time after he took the ball around the goalkeeper.

Newport are level on points with the leaders, with Tristan Abrahams' penalty on eight minutes enough for a 1-0 win at Stevenage.

Barrow are still waiting for their first win since promotion after Bolton stuck an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 at Holker Street.

Chris Taylor had fired the hosts ahead inside a minute with a fine free-kick and Mike Jones soon doubled the lead.

Bolton midfielder Peter Kioso reduced the deficit on 16 minutes, but Dior Angus raced clear to put Barrow back in control at 3-1 with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Eoin Doyle gave Bolton another lifeline when he headed in a second goal four minutes before the break following a breathless first half. Just when it looked like Barrow had held on, Antoni Sarcevic slotted the ball into the bottom corner to snatch a point.

1:37 Highlights from Sky Bet League Two as Exeter City faced Crawley Town.

Cheltenham are third, a point behind the top two, following a 1-0 win over struggling Scunthorpe with a fifth-minute penalty from Reuben Reid.

Promoted Harrogate moved into fourth place with a 2-1 win at Grimsby following a first-half double from Jack Muldoon.

The visitors went in front after 25 minutes when Muldoon drilled in a cross from George Thomson. The lead, though, was short-lived as James Tilley swiftly equalised after cutting in from the left.

Muldoon got Harrogate back in front two minutes before the break with his sixth goal of the season following a breakaway.

1:52 Highlights from Sky Bet League Two as Tranmere faced Leyton Orient.

Stand-in Salford boss Paul Scholes saw his side beat bottom club Southend 3-0 to sit seventh. An own goal from Shrimpers defender Harry Lennon put the home side in front after 26 minutes.

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson made it 2-0 just before the hour, and Ian Henderson headed in a third in the 63rd minute.

Oldham, whose manager Harry Kewell is self-isolating, grabbed a 1-1 draw against Carlisle with a late goal from Zak Dearnley.

Carlisle, who had won their previous three games, broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when defender Aaron Hayden headed in from a corner. Dearnley, though, secured a point with 10 minutes left when he turned on the edge of the penalty area to fire home.

Bradford came from behind to draw 1-1 against Walsall. George Nurse put the Saddlers ahead on 23 minutes, but Billy Clarke's penalty with 14 minutes left secured the home side a point.

1:51 Highlights from Sky Bet League Two as Oldham faced Carlisle.

Colchester beat Forest Green 1-0 with a header from Noah Chilvers after just two minutes.

Exeter came from behind to beat Crawley 2-1. Max Watters broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time following a free-kick. The home side equalised after 78 minutes when captain Jack Taylor slotted in a loose ball.

With five minutes remaining, Exeter completed the turnaround when a clearance from Crawley keeper Glenn Morris bounced off Ryan Bowman and into the net.

Morecambe and Mansfield drew 1-1. Adam Phillips put the home side in front after three minutes, but Mansfield

were level through Harry Charsley on 26 minutes.

Leyton Orient won 1-0 at Tranmere with a 71st-minute goal from Danny Johnson.