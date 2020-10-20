Harry Kewell: Oldham manager tests positive for COVID-19, Scunthorpe affected

Oldham boss Harry Kewell has tested positive for coronavirus, while Scunthorpe have also been affected.

The Irons announced an unnamed player has tested positive for the virus and they are awaiting a result for assistant manager Mark Lillis.

Kewell developed symptoms at the weekend and has been absent from Latics training since, the club announced, with his positive test result meaning he must self-isolate for a further 10 days.

A club statement on Tuesday afternoon read: "Oldham Athletic can confirm that assistant head coach Alan Maybury will take charge of tonight's game (against Carlisle) on the touchline after a positive test for Covid-19 came back today for Harry Kewell.

"The head coach will now continue to self-isolate for a period of 10 days after feeling unwell towards the end of the weekend. He was subsequently re-tested yesterday, but was not present at training since developing symptoms.

"Following consultation with the EFL, the game this evening will continue as planned with a 7pm kick-off."

Kewell will also miss the upcoming games against Port Vale and Southend while isolating.

Scunthorpe will also be under makeshift management at Cheltenham, with under-23 manager Russ Wilcox in charge on the touchline as Lillis awaits his test result, which the club said has been delayed by a testing backlog.

Manager Neil Cox is also self-isolating having been in close contact with Lillis, while a club statement added: "Meanwhile, one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19. We ask that their request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.

"Due to coming into close contact with that player, another member of the squad will also have to self-isolate."