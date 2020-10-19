2020/21 Sky Bet EFL season: October and November games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced nine new Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in October and November.

Coventry will host Reading on Friday October 30 at St Andrew's, and, to close out the month, Norwich will travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on Saturday October 31.

The following week, the Cardiff City Stadium will play host to the first Severnside derby of the season, as Cardiff and Bristol City do battle on Friday November 6, while Bolton host Salford in Sky Bet League Two on Friday November 13 and Plymouth take on Portsmouth on Monday November 16.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

October 20 (All 7.45pm kick off unless stated): Norwich vs Birmingham, Millwall vs Luton, Bristol City vs Middlesbrough*, Coventry vs Swansea*, Huddersfield vs Derby*, Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham*, Reading vs Wycombe* (8pm)

October 21 (All 7.45pm kick off): Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford, Cardiff vs Bournemouth*, QPR vs Preston*, Watford vs Blackburn*, Stoke vs Barnsley*

October 23: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 7.45pm

October 24: Watford vs Bournemouth, 12.30pm

October 27 (All 7.45pm kick off): Wycombe vs Watford, Swansea vs Stoke, Middlesbrough vs Coventry*, Brentford vs Norwich*, Blackburn vs Reading*, Barnsley vs QPR*

October 28 (All 7.45pm kick off): Luton vs Nottingham Forest, Birmingham vs Huddersfield*, Bournemouth vs Bristol City*, Derby vs Cardiff*, Preston vs Millwall*, Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday*

October 30: Coventry vs Reading, 7.45pm

October 31: Bristol City vs Norwich, 12.30pm

November 3 (All 7.45pm kick off): Blackburn vs Middlesbrough, Cardiff vs Barnsley, Brentford vs Swansea*, Huddersfield vs Bristol City*, Norwich vs Millwall*, Sheffield Wednesday vs Bournemouth*

November 4 (All 7.45pm kick off unless stated): Derby vs QPR, Reading vs Preston* (7pm), Birmingham vs Wycombe*, Nottingham Forest vs Coventry*, Rotherham vs Luton*, Watford vs Stoke*

November 6: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 7.45pm

November 7: Reading vs Stoke, 12.30pm

November 13: Bolton vs Salford, 7.45pm

November 16: Plymouth vs Portsmouth, 7.45pm

*Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.