League Two highlights and round-up: Port Vale win 6-3 at Bolton

Port Vale ended a five-game losing run with a stunning 6-3 win at shell-shocked Bolton as Sky Bet League Two went goal crazy on Saturday.

The Valiants made a blistering start, taking a two-goal lead inside the opening nine minutes.

Manny Oyeleke prodded in the opener and Leon Legge's header doubled their advantage, but Bolton were straight back in it as Gethin Jones slotted into the bottom corner after 11 minutes.

Tom Conlon made it 3-1 before the break from the penalty spot, Cristian Montano added a fourth and David Worrall lashed an effort into the bottom corner in the 50th minute to make it 5-1.

Nathan Smith headed home a sixth, before Bolton hit back as Eoin Doyle's smart finish and Lloyd Isgrove's superb strike made it 6-3.

There were eight goals in the clash between promotion-chasing rivals Cheltenham and Exeter as the home side claimed a 5-3 victory.

A bright opening saw Archie Collins' deflected effort put the Grecians ahead but Cheltenham quickly levelled when Liam Sercombe found the top corner.

The Robins took the lead after 13 minutes through Alfie May's thumping close-range strike and a Sercombe penalty made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Matt Jay pulled one back for the Grecians in the 56th minute but Andy Williams made it 4-2 23 minutes from time with a close-range header.

Nicky Law curled in Exeter's third two minutes from time but Will Boyle made the game safe in the first minute of stoppage time with a neat header.

Andy Cook's last-gasp volley snatched Mansfield a point in a 3-3 draw against Crawley.

Ryan Sweeney got the Stags off to the perfect start, prodding in from a George Maris corner.

Crawley levelled early in the second half through Max Watters' 11th goal in 14 matches in all competitions and went ahead after 54 minutes through Tom Dallison's strike.

Watters added his second with a superb lobbed finish five minutes later, with Mansfield grabbing a stunning second through George Lapslie's volley to offer hope, before Cook's deflected equaliser at the death.

Matt Dolan's late penalty ensured Newport stayed at the top of the table following a 2-1 win over Morecambe.

Padraig Amond's close-range effort gave the Exiles an 11th-minute lead but the Shrimps were back on level terms after 32 minutes when Carlos Mendes Gomes fired home.

Morecambe were reduced to 10 men with eight minutes remaining when Stephen Hendrie was sent off for bringing down Josh Sheehan in the penalty area and Dolan scored from the spot.

Forest Green moved into the automatic promotion spots as Jamille Matt scored the only goal of the game at Harrogate, while Carlisle are fourth after Rhys Bennett's second goal of the week was enough to secure the points at Bradford.

Salford are in the play-off places after Ash Hunter's cross-shot earned his side a 1-0 win at Barrow.

Scunthorpe's climb away from the relegation zone continued as goals from Ryan Loft and Alfie Beestin earned them a 2-0 victory against Leyton Orient, who had seen an early Danny Johnson penalty saved.

Elsewhere, goals from Conor McAleny and Alfie McCalmont earned Oldham a 2-1 win at Cambridge, who had missed a penalty in the first half through Paul Mullin, who then scored late on.

Walsall eased to a 3-1 victory at Tranmere with goals from Elijah Adebayo, Wes McDonald and Dan Scarr, while Stevenage played out a goalless draw with Southend.