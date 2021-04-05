League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge, Cheltenham held

Cambridge maintained their slender two-point lead atop Sky Bet League Two as Paul Mullin slotted in the rebound after seeing his penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at fellow high-flyers Tranmere.

Rovers took an 11th-minute lead thanks to Paul Lewis, who netted against his old club after collecting Danny Lloyd's through ball and firing beyond Callum Burton.

But the league leaders were given an opportunity to draw level after Luke Hannant went down under a challenge in the box. While Mullin saw his spot-kick on the hour kept out by Joe Murphy, the striker scored on the follow-up.

The point was enough to move Tranmere into the automatic promotion places after Bolton slipped up at Newport, who won 1-0 thanks to Nicky Maynard's close-range strike after 63 minutes to reinforce their play-off place.

Cambridge, meanwhile, stayed ahead of second-placed Cheltenham, who were forced to settle for a share of the spoils at rock-bottom Grimsby.

Lenell John-Lewis opened the scoring with a tap-in after eight minutes to give the Mariners a shock lead.

But Cheltenham drew level after 34 minutes when Ben Tozer launched one of his trademark long throws into the box, where Will Boyle planted a firm header into the bottom corner, leaving Grimsby seven points adrift of safety.

Veteran striker Ian Henderson's brace reignited Salford's play-off hopes as Forest Green slumped to their third straight defeat.

Henderson, 36, struck in the 38th and 77th minutes to move Salford to within five points of the top seven. Rovers, meanwhile, sit fifth but have taken just one point from their last five matches.

Second-half goals from David Worrall and Kurtis Guthrie lifted Port Vale to a 2-0 win at Harrogate in a match refereed by Rebecca Welch - the first female appointed to officiate an EFL fixture.

Tom Beadling scored two minutes from time as Barrow drew 1-1 at Colchester, who had gone ahead just after the half-hour mark through Callum Harriott. Colchester and Barrow are six and seven points respectively above the drop zone.

Conor McAleny's brace, plus strikes from Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Dylan Bahamboula, ushered Oldham to a 4-1 triumph at Crawley, who grabbed a late consolation through James Tilley.

Luke Norris' goal after a quarter of an hour was cancelled out by Clayton Donaldson after 27 minutes to help Bradford claim a 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

The games between Exeter and Mansfield and Leyton Orient and Walsall finished goalless.