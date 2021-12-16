Walsall's Manny Monthe gets seven-game ban for homophobic abuse

Walsall's Manny Monthe directed homophobic abuse at a Forest Green Rovers player when he was playing for Tranmere last season; Monthe gets ban of seven games and must take a mandatory education course

Manny Monthe was playing for Tranmere at the time of the incident

Walsall's Manny Monthe has been banned for seven games after being found guilty of homophobic abuse from when he was playing for Tranmere last season.

Monthe was also fined £1,200 and ordered to take a mandatory education course after an FA charge under Rule E3.2 (homophobic language intended to insult opponent) was found proven. Monthe denied the charge.

The incident occurred when Monthe was playing for Tranmere against Forest Green Rovers on May 1.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed these sanctions during a subsequent hearing," a FA statement read. "The written reasons for these decisions will be published in due course."

A Forest Green statement at the time said: "Forest Green Rovers are disappointed to hear of alleged homophobic abuse aimed at one of our players during Saturday's game with Tranmere Rovers.

"With football clubs and organisations switching off social media accounts in a collective protest against online abuse by fans, it was especially disappointing to have this occur on the pitch.

"We need better from players if we are to expect better from fans.

"To ensure there is no place in football for abuse of any kind - that has to start on the pitch."