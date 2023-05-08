League Two highlights and round-up: Carlisle, Bradford and Salford in play-offs as Mansfield miss out; Northampton secure promotion

Mansfield miss out on the League Two play-offs on goal difference; Salford's defeat to Gillingham gave Stags hope; but 2-0 win at Colchester did not prove to be enough as Nigel Clough's side narrowly missed out; Northampton secured final automatic promotion spot after win at Tranmere
Monday 8 May 2023 15:09, UK
Mansfield Town missed out on the final play-off spot in League Two on goal difference despite a 2-0 victory at Colchester United.
Mansfield, who started the day in eighth, needed results to go their way and Salford's 1-0 home defeat to Gillingham gave Nigel Clough's side hope.
They secured victory thanks to goals from Riley Harbottle (45+2) and James Gale (90+7), but it was not enough as the Stags missed out on the final play-off spot to Salford.
Bradford secured their place in the play-offs with a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient, while Carlisle drew 1-1 at Sutton.
Meanwhile, Northampton Town secured the final automatic promotion spot with a 1-0 victory at Tranmere.
Stockport County needed a win and a Northampton slip-up to have any chance of finishing third and winning promotion to League One, but they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegated Hartlepool.
Semi-final first legs
Saturday May 13, 7.45pm - Salford vs Stockport
Sunday May 14, 7pm - Bradford vs Carlisle
Semi-final second legs
Saturday May 20, 12.30pm - Stockport vs Salford
Saturday May 20, 3pm - Carlisle vs Bradford
Finals
Sunday May 28, 1.30pm - League Two play-off final