Russell Martin: MK Dons confirm Swansea approach to speak to manager

MK Dons have confirmed Swansea have made an approach to speak to manager Russell Martin.

Championship side Swansea are without a manager since the departure of Steve Cooper earlier in July.

MK Dons said the approach, to their "extreme disappointment", came within 24 hours of their first competitive fixture of the season - Saturday's first-round Carabao Cup tie at Bournemouth.

"To minimise disruption to our players and our match preparation, it was decided that this would be discussed after today's game," added MK Dons in a club statement.

"It was not our attention to release a statement until after discussions had taken place but given the intense media speculation, we felt it necessary to confirm the situation to both our players this morning and to our supporters before the game.

"The club will make no further comment at this time while we focus on this afternoon's fixture."

Martin took charge at Stadium MK in November 2019 and led the club to 13th place in League One last season in his first full campaign in charge with the Dons, where his contract expires next summer.

QPR assistant boss John Eustace was previously under consideration by the Welsh club but ruled himself out of the running last weekend for personal reasons.

MK Dons begin their League One campaign away at newly-promoted Bolton on August 7, while Swansea also travel to face Blackburn in their Championship opener on the same day.