Michael Appleton in advanced talks over Lincoln manager's role

Michael Appleton attended Lincoln's match against Rochdale on Tuesday

Lincoln City are in advanced talks with Michael Appleton over the vacant managerial position at the club, according to Sky sources.

Appleton was at Lincoln's match against Rochdale on Tuesday and the club are keen to appoint him before Oxford visit Sincil Bank on Saturday.

The 43-year-old took over as boss of West Brom's U23 side at the start of last month. Lincoln have yet to agree compensation with West Brom, however, this is not expected to be an issue.

1:35 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Lincoln Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Lincoln

Appleton was caretaker manager at Leicester before former boss Claude Puel arrived at the club in November 2017, and has previously managed Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn and Oxford United.

Newport manager Michael Flynn and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to Lincoln about the job but both reiterated their commitment to their current clubs earlier this week.

The League One team recently lost Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky to Huddersfield.