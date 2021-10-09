Ryan Bowman: Shrewsbury forward taken to hospital after suffering heart palpitations

The forward was substituted after 35 minutes at Ipswich and taken to a local medical facility for checks; Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill: "The doctor said his heart was beating up at 250 beats a minute or something."

Saturday 9 October 2021 19:14, UK

Ryan Bowman (pink and black colours) had to be taken off during the first half at Ipswich
Shrewsbury Town forward Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital after suffering heart palpitations during their League One match against Ipswich.

Bowman was substituted in the 35th minute of the 2-1 loss, assessed by medical staff, and then sent to a local medical facility for checks.

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill says he is worried about Ryan Bowman after the forward had to be taken to hospital for checks following heart palpitations

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said: "He had heart palpitations.

"The doctor said his heart was beating up at 250 beats a minute or something.

"We are just hoping that we get a bit more of an update [later on]."

The 29-year-old Bowman joined Shrewsbury from Exeter in the summer.

