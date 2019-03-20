Darren Ferguson agrees Peterborough long-term deal

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson has signed a new long-term deal

Darren Ferguson has signed a three-year contract at Peterborough to keep him as manager until the summer of 2022.

Ferguson replaced the sacked Steve Evans in January having had two previous spells as Posh boss between 2007-09 and 2011-2015.

The club revealed a "promotion push" was their key objective with Ferguson returning on a contract that lasted until the end of the season.

Despite four losses in five games, they are only two points off the play-off places and Ferguson has been rewarded with a long-term contract.

"It was vitally important that we appointed a manager that we can trust and who understands our core philosophies as a club," a Peterborough statement said, adding that Gavin Strachan had also agreed a new three-year deal as assistant manager.

1:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Peterborough United and Coventry City. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Peterborough United and Coventry City.

"The style of play, production of young players and taking on young and hungry talent and developing those players is what Peterborough United is renowned for and in the last 18 months we have veered away from that.

"We wanted to appoint a manager who can deliver on a brand of football that pleases us and the supporters and this decision to appoint Darren on a long-term deal was a unanimous decision from us as owners.

"Darren epitomises everything that we would want in a manager and he is someone that we can move forward with on this project together."

📸 PHOTO | Darren Ferguson and Gavin Strachan pose for the camera as they sign their #pufc contracts #AUnitedCity pic.twitter.com/hSZFvRRCIE — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) March 20, 2019

The statement added: "Our aim is simple, we want to be a Championship football club and we believe that this management team can get us there and once we are there we can stabilise before a tilt at the top end of that division.

"Both Darren and Gavin recognise the importance of a thriving Academy and we want to see those players come through the system and be part of the first team squad. The staff at the football club enjoy working with Darren and he understands our limitations but at the same time the potential of what we can achieve.

"We all felt it was important to end any speculation about what might have happened in the summer for the players' and the supporters. We have eight games remaining in this season and all of our efforts are on finishing the campaign as strongly as we can."