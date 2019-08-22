Four parties interested in buying Bury, says owner Steve Dale

Bury could be expelled from the EFL on Friday

Bury owner Steve Dale has told Sky Sports News that four parties are interested in saving the club from liquidation.

Sky Sports News understands one party is in advanced discussions over completing a takeover of the Sky Bet League One club.

Bury have been given a 12-point deduction and are yet to play a match this season after failing to meet multiple deadlines over the past few months to clarify their financial obligations.

Bury were thrown out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week and will be expelled from the EFL if Dale is unable to prove the club can pay off creditors, show adequate operational funding or complete a sale by Friday.

Former director Joy Hart chained herself to Bury's stadium - Gigg Lane - on Wednesday as she pleaded for help to prevent the club from insolvency.

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans told Sky Sports News on Thursday that the EFL is working with a number of parties about a resolution and has been given permission by Dale to share the club's financial information in an attempt to complete a deal.

She added: "I completely understand why people may criticise us. There is a degree of frustration with Mr Dale, of course there is. This is a football club that has been around for a very long time and we want it to survive.

"We would be gutted, absolutely devastated [if Bury are expelled from the EFL]. Our staff are unbelievably dedicated to football.

"There is a passion and a desire to not leave one stone unturned to try and make this work. To think that everyone is just sitting around not caring is grossly unfair."

