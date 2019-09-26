Debbie Jevans says EFL not embarrassed it has to change regulations after Bury denial

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans insists the organisation is not "embarrassed" it will have to change its regulations following the decision to deny Bury re-admittance to League Two.

Bury were expelled from League One and the EFL last month after the collapse of a proposed takeover following the postponement of their first five fixtures after the Shakers were unable to provide proof of their ability to fund the season.

At a meeting of the 71 clubs, a proposal to allow Bury back into the Football League was rejected and "the clubs favoured extending the existing principle of a reduction in relegation across all divisions as a means of returning to 72 clubs now and for the future."

Asked if it was embarrassing the EFL were having to change their regulations, Jevans told Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson: "No, I am not embarrassed.

Bury were expelled from the Football League in August

"I am proud of how we have conducted ourselves, proud of the due diligence, proud of the effort that we made working for a number of months to try and ensure that Bury were part of the league. I am not in the least bit embarrassed."

The regulation changes proposed at the meeting will be drafted and voted on by clubs later this season. It is expected there will no blockage to the changes and Jevans is not anticipating a legal challenge from Bury but said the EFL "would wait and see" if there was one.

Bury and the club's fans have criticised the EFL for its handing of the expulsion but Jevans says the organisation is fit for purpose.

"Absolutely, 100 per cent [fit for purpose], she said.

"If you look at this league, it is one of the most successful leagues in the world, no question about that. I am very confident it is fit for purpose and driving itself forward.

"Any business will periodically look at itself and its governance to see the best it can be, so the fact we are doing that makes me more proud of this organisation."

Debbie Jevans is confident the EFL is fit for purpose

Jevans revealed the decision at the meeting has been taken to ensure fairness for all members of the football pyramid.

"This is something that has happened and the [Bury] fans will say it is not our fault and we are suffering," Jevans said.

"I, of course, understand that but what we have to remember is we have 72 clubs, 71 at the moment, soon to be 72 again, who we have a duty of care to every one of those clubs.

"There are owners and chief executives in that room today who run their club in a proper way financially, efficient and sustainable and it is only right we think of their needs as well."