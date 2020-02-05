Bury: further winding-up petition for unpaid tax dismissed by high court

Bury were expelled from the Football League back in August

Bury Football Club have had a further winding-up petition over an unpaid tax dismissed in the High Court.

The judge dismissed the case after a lawyer for HM Revenue and Customs confirmed the majority of the outstanding amount had been paid.

It comes just seven weeks after the club had a similar petition dismissed with both decisions giving the financially-stricken club and its fan base a reprieve.

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to secure new ownership when a proposed late takeover bid collapsed.

A group behind a bid to create a new football club in Bury have told Sky Sports News that they are still open to working with the current club, if they can resolve their financial issues.

The club were unable to begin the season, following their promotion to League One, because they could not provide proof they would be financially viable for the coming season.

And despite currently not having a league to play in, Bury Football Club still exist, although it is unclear what the intentions of owner Steve Dale are.

Meanwhile, a phoenix group are seeking application for the newly-formed Bury AFC to join the NWCFL with the location of where the home games would be staged yet to be decided.