Bury given more time to settle debts as winding-up order adjourned

Bury were expelled from League One at the end of August

Bury have been given more time to settle their debts in a bid to avoid a winding-up order.

Lawyers for the club told a specialist insolvency and companies court in London a further extension was necessary to investigate whether the club has paid too much tax to HM Revenue and Customs.

The club believe that, despite not paying staff, they have continued to automatically pay tax on the wages that would otherwise have been paid.

Judge Briggs, presiding over the case, said the adjournment was "to determine whether HMRC have been overpaid".

He added: "Let's sort it out and I'll give you time to do it."

Bury were initially given a two-week reprieve with this latest adjournment now until December 4.

The club's s EFL membership was withdrawn in August after owner Steve Dale was unable to provide financial sustainability guarantees.

A bid to have the club reinstated in Sky Bet League Two for the start of next season was then rejected by the 71 members of the EFL after clubs met on September 26.

Bury were then left almost facing liquidation earlier this month after a prospective buyer ended their interest in purchasing the club with it reported they owed nearly £1m in tax and had other debts.

Bury North MP James Frith met with Football Association officials earlier this month to discuss the possibility of the club joining the pyramid at National League level.

Plans are also already being formulated for a phoenix club should Bury ultimately be liquidated.

A statement posted on fan group buryphoenix.co.uk said that four of its representatives would be co-opted onto the board of supporters' group Forever Bury in a bid to present "a united front" to the FA.