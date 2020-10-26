Accrington Stanley confirm 19 coronavirus cases, forced to call off two further games

Accrington Stanley have confirmed 19 players and coaching staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the last week, forcing them to postpone two further fixtures.

Tuesday night's match at Swindon and last weekend's game against Bristol Rovers were called off after eight Accrington players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday's home fixture against Plymouth and the game against Hull at the KCOM Stadium on November 3 have also now been suspended.

"The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL (English Football League) and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," read a statement from the EFL.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Accrington are 10th in the table going into Tuesday night's fixtures, with their next scheduled match now their FA Cup first-round tie at Tranmere on November 7.

"We are understandably disappointed to be missing these games in what is an already unusual season without fans in the stadium," owner Andy Holt said on the club's website.

"The club is following Public Health England and the EFL's Covid-19 protocols and all the first-team players and management will isolate for the required period.

"Thankfully all those affected appear to be showing minor symptoms and we wish them all a speedy recovery.

"We can't wait to get back out on the pitch at the Wham Stadium."