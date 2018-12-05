Celtic and Rangers show their support for Rainbow Laces campaign

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths shows his support for the Rainbow Laces campaign

Celtic and Rangers will be among the Scottish Premiership clubs to highlight the Rainbow Laces campaign at their home matches on Wednesday night.

Scottish champions Celtic are showing their support against Motherwell at Fir Park, while current table-toppers Rangers will do the same when they host Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Rainbow Laces is Stonewall Scotland's campaign to change attitudes in sport and make sure that LGBT people are welcomed and accepted at all levels of the game.

#RangersFC is proud to be supporting @StonewallScot #RainbowLaces campaign at our Ladbrokes Premiership match against Aberdeen tomorrow night.



Read more here: https://t.co/0DE64kdZvP pic.twitter.com/IbTG1aDpj0 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 4, 2018

Colin Macfarlane, director of Stonewall Scotland, said: "We are delighted that SPFL clubs are supporting our Rainbow Laces campaign, and by doing so, standing with LGBT football fans across Scotland.

"We want to see fans make similar commitments and become active allies to LGBT people by creating a welcoming environment and challenging abuse.

"Many LGBT people want to take part in football, either as players or fans, but abuse from a small minority makes many people feel unsafe.

"We look forward to working alongside the SPFL and clubs across Scotland to help make football everyone's game."

0:17 A number of Premier League clubs in England showed their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign last Saturday A number of Premier League clubs in England showed their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign last Saturday

Celtic captain Scott Brown said: "This year's campaign once again addresses a very important issue which needs to be tackled.

"Therefore, we are delighted to once again support the Rainbow Laces campaign and promote the very important message that sport is for all."

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride and supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which is currently receiving its annual activation across British sport until December 7.

Contact us at Sky Sports if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT inclusion.