Scottish government could act over fan behaviour, says Andy Walker

2:04 Former Celtic and Scotland striker Andy Walker believes the Scottish government could intervene in football due to the increasing number of incidents involving fan misbehaviour Former Celtic and Scotland striker Andy Walker believes the Scottish government could intervene in football due to the increasing number of incidents involving fan misbehaviour

The Scottish government may be forced to intervene in Scottish football if clubs cannot force their supporters to behave, believes former Celtic and Scotland striker Andy Walker.

Poor fan behaviour has been a running theme in Scotland this season, and the weekend's fixtures saw a number of objects thrown onto the pitch during matches.

A lighter was thrown at Rangers captain James Tavernier during their game at Motherwell, while flares and a coconut were flung onto the field during the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

Flares were thrown onto the pitch by both sets of supporters during the Hearts-Hibernian game on Saturday

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Walker expressed his sympathy for the clubs trying to deal with unruly fans, saying: "When you see stuff like bottles, coconuts, lighters, coins coming onto the pitch, they could be hitting fellow supporters. We've had one that's hit a linesman, we've got players that are under threat.

"I feel for the clubs. If you are an individual and you are determined to throw something on the pitch, then I think you're going to do that. I don't know what the clubs can do about it.

"I think we've had so much fan misbehaviour this season. We've also got a problem with pyrotechnics, despite the clubs continually telling their supporters not to do it.

An assistant referee was injured after being struck by a coin thrown from the crowd during a game between Livingston and Rangers earlier this season

"I do fear at some stage it will be taken out of the clubs' hands and the government will intervene. That will mean, after a couple of steps, they might end up closing a stand.

"I think that's the road we're going down because supporters just aren't listening."

While Walker believes the majority of fans attending games in Scotland do so because they want to watch the football, he fears they may be driven out of the game.

He said: "I think the vast majority of supporters just want to go and watch the football, but some of the individuals are hell-bent on causing trouble. I don't know what you can do about it."