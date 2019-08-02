Scottish Premiership preview 2019/20: Will Celtic make it nine in a row?

Neil Lennon has eyes on making it nine in a row

How much can change in football in 11 weeks? That's the time that's passed since Celtic captain Scott Brown lifted the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership trophy for an eighth year in a row.

Over the summer, SPFL clubs have reshaped their squads and recuperated - where possible - in preparation for the start of the new league season, which begins this Saturday.

In the top flight, it looks like a two-way fight…

Celtic to make it nine in a row?

Fresh off a third successive treble, Celtic begin their bid for another remarkable milestone - a chance to equal the Scottish record of nine league titles in a row, set by Celtic in the '60s and '70s and matched by Rangers in the '90s. Neil Lennon was midway through his first spell as manager when Celtic's current run began in 2012. Now back in charge, he can finish the job. That would set up a chance to go for the elusive 10th title - with the reward of permanent bragging rights in Glasgow.

Lennon's return to Celtic last season came suddenly, after Brendan Rodgers' abrupt departure for Leicester. It was a moment when the champions were vulnerable, but Lennon, who acrimoniously departed Hibernian weeks before, steadied nerves and allowed the experience at his disposal to steer Celtic over the line.

Scott Brown wants Kieran Tierney to stay at Celtic

Now putting his own stamp on the team, Lennon's rebuild has centred on the defence. Around £10m has been spent on Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Hatem Abd-Ehamed, replacing Dedryck Boyata, Filip Benkovic, Mikael Lustig and Jeremy Toljan. If Celtic are to impose themselves early on, it's essential their new defence gels together quickly. Kris Ajer and Jozo Simunovic remain as reliable centre-back options, but there's one defensive question that's unresolved.

Arsenal's pursuit of Kieran Tierney is becoming a saga that Lennon is growing weary of. Until Celtic's asking price is met, the Scotland defender won't leave, but sources in London remain confident a deal can be done before the EPL transfer deadline on August 8. Whatever happens, Celtic are in a strong position - either retaining a hugely influential figure, or recouping a record transfer fee.

Elsewhere little has changed, but the biggest impact could come from a rejuvenated Leigh Griffiths, back after six months away due to personal issues. For much of last season, Odsonne Edouard led the line on his own.

Griffiths' return is like a new signing. If Tierney goes, some of that money could be invested to add to a squad which would welcome more quality additions rather than depth.

Celtic have looked comfortable in their early European ties, but Lennon has hinted he's prepared to be more pragmatic and direct than Rodgers was. Champions League qualification remains hugely important - "a fourth trophy" according to Lennon - but as always, retaining the league is Celtic's top priority. As champions, they rightly start as favourites.

Challengers who must deliver

In Steven Gerrard's second season at Rangers, winning silverware is non-negotiable. That's the message from the man himself, as well as his players, some who've publicly expressed confidence that they've closed the gap at the top. The challenge now is to prove it - and halt Celtic's nine-in-a-row bid.

Gerrard's first managerial campaign was a mixture of promise and frustration. When Rangers went top of the league in December a title challenge looked certain, but a stop-start second half of the season - including a miserable March when they failed to win a game - saw hopes of a trophy disappear. Finding consistency in results, and improving a dreadful disciplinary record, could change that this year.

0:42 Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has insisted that there’ll be 'no complacency' as the club attempt to dethrone Celtic Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has insisted that there’ll be 'no complacency' as the club attempt to dethrone Celtic

Once again there's been a turnover of players, but early indications are that Rangers have more strength in depth. Gerrard may have found a central defender he can build a team around in Filip Helander, while former Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo has already made an impact. Last year two Liverpool loanees had mixed fortunes; while Ryan Kent dazzled, Ovie Ejaria flopped. This time it's England U21 Sheyi Ojo, who has already claimed Rangers are "the best team in Scotland" - bold words that need backed up on the pitch.

Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart add experience, while Jake Hastie is raw but offers huge potential after his breakthrough season at Motherwell. The final piece in the jigsaw would have been Kent's return, but another loan deal is a non-starter and it's tough to see a permanent deal for a player whose star is on the rise.

The future of Alfredo Morelos remains uncertain. Gerrard has publicly called out the Colombian to commit his future to Rangers, and though the striker opted against a lucrative move to China, it's unclear if he'll remain at the club beyond August. As it stands, no offers have materialised over the summer for Morelos, who amassed 30 goals and five red cards last season.

His disciplinary issues cost Rangers at vital moments; Gerrard needs Morelos to be the spearhead of a title tilt, rather than have him sitting in the stand. A new internal fines system within the Rangers dressing room shows the importance Gerrard has placed on players maintaining their cool this season. If they can keep their heads over the distance of a league campaign, they could push Celtic to the wire.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers Live on

The battle for Europe

The financial gap between the Old Firm and the rest continues to grow, but the fight for European places will be intense. For the first time since Derek McInnes took charge in 2013, Aberdeen slipped out of the top three last season. Redressing that anomaly will be a prime goal, but winning one of the two domestic cups might give even more satisfaction.

Once again Aberdeen have lost key players, in captain Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven, but the experienced Craig Bryson will replace Shinnie while more depth has been added elsewhere.

If they're to lift silverware, Aberdeen need Sam Cosgrove to stay fit, after 21 goals last season, and for new captain Joe Lewis to lead by example once again in goal. McInnes has created a consistent culture of excellence, and his reward will soon be a new training ground; the improved facilities could help his team to new heights.

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen have lost key players, in captain Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven

Hearts fans went through every emotion last season: topping the table in the autumn after winning their first five games, form then fell off a cliff in November and December. A run to the Scottish Cup final, where they pushed Celtic all the way, made up for the failings in their league, where owner Ann Budge has insisted fourth place is the minimum requirement. Two successive sixth places can't be repeated.

Craig Levein's experience is not in doubt, but the style his team adopts has often been criticised by supporters. He relies on leaders including Christophe Berra and Steven Naismith to be "managers on the pitch", and if they can avoid injuries, Hearts will be in the mix in all competitions.

City rivals Hibernian stuttered last season under Neil Lennon, but ended on the up following Paul Heckingbottom's arrival. The Yorkshireman's quiet authority has won over the Hibs faithful, and there's genuine optimism about a big step forward this season. That has been boosted by the summer takeover by American businessman Ron Gordon.

Whether Gordon heavily invests in the team going forward remains to be seen, but on their day Hibernian can challenge anyone, especially with the creative talents of Scott Allan and Stevie Mallan. Whether they can be consistent enough to finish third is questionable; much will rest on how they replace the goals of Marc McNulty, who was excellent on loan from Reading last season.

Top six contenders

Some would argue Kilmarnock should be amongst the Europa League challengers; not on the evidence of the last two months. Last season was the most memorable at Rugby Park in a generation - third place, and European football for the first time since 2001. Steve Clarke rebuilt the club from the bottom up; his reward was the Scotland job. Killie were reborn as a force in Scottish football.

Clarke's replacement Angelo Alessio came with a burgeoning CV as Antonio Conte's assistant, but started in the worst possible way, with an embarrassing European exit to Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads. Rumours of dressing room unrest are rife, whilst key players from last season have gone, including Kris Boyd, Jordan Jones and Daniel Bachmann.

Alessio needs results fast to allay the critics, so hosting Rangers on the opening day is not ideal. If he rides out the storm, perhaps Kilmarnock can find a style and prove as tough to beat as they were under Clarke. If not, the board might have an early decision to make.

Angelo Alessio expects a 'great atmosphere' from Kilmarnock fans in his first home game

Motherwell, on early season form, look a better bet to make the top six. Stephen Robinson's team tweaked their approach mid-season and the changes reaped a tremendous return, with Jake Hastie and David Turnbull at the forefront of some terrific results. Unfortunately for Motherwell, both are now non-factors - Hastie has joined Rangers, and Turnbull is recovering from surgery, after a protracted transfer saga with Celtic.

Robinson is used to maximising his resources, and the Fir Park youth conveyer belt may have more products ready to shine again, though he's also signed 10 players. Their League Cup campaign has been impressive, and Motherwell will try to carry on that form as they aim for a fast start.

St Johnstone have slipped from the heady heights of a few years ago, when European football became a common occurrence in Perth. Tommy Wright is the second-longest serving manager in the league, but was dealt a savage blow to his plans when a move for Aberdeen's Stevie May fell through. A poor League Cup campaign has left fans worried ahead of the league season.

Wright's experience shouldn't be underestimated. The squad that won the 2014 Scottish Cup has gradually been dismantled as he lowers its average age, but it's clear more additions, especially a striker, are required. If that happens, St Johnstone can once again prove the naysayers wrong.

Promoted as Championship winners, Ross County are unique - based in the Highlands away from Scottish football's powerbase, they also have co-managers in Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson. This template worked well last season, but how will it operate if results turn bad?

County were Premiership fixtures before their relegation in 2018, and possess plenty of experience, especially in forward areas. Put simply, they look more reliable to produce results than a number of other teams with similar budgets. Away trips to Dingwall aren't relished by any side, and County could amass enough points to challenge for the top 6.

Relegation fears?

Livingston enjoyed a remarkable return to the top division last season, hanging around the top six until Christmas. On their artificial surface, they caused visiting teams huge problems, beating Rangers, Hibernian and Hearts and drawing with Celtic. The heart of that team, however, has gone.

Liam Kelly, Craig Halkett, Shaun Byrne and Ryan Hardie were all key components, and manager Gary Holt must beware of the cliched "second season syndrome".

Last season's impressive home form must be replicated, or more points need to be found away, otherwise Livingston will find themselves in trouble.

St Mirren have gone through a turbulent 14 months. After Jack Ross left for Sunderland, Alan Stubbs lasted three months as manager, before Oran Kearney recovered from an awful start to secure survival via the playoffs. His departure after a fall-out from the board led to Jim Goodwin's return to Paisley, but the club legend is already playing catch-up.

Goodwin captained St Mirren to League Cup glory in 2013, but ensuring a third consecutive season in the Scottish Premiership would equal that achievement. At the foot of the table, teams live and die by shrewd recruitment; Goodwin is still searching for reinforcements, but one famous name is already in the building - Oan Djorkaeff, the son of French World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff. If he's half as impressive as his father was, St Mirren will have hit the jackpot.

Year after year, Hamilton Accies are tipped to be relegated, only to confound the pundits and pull together enough results to survive. Last season they gambled mid-season by replacing manager Martin Canning with Brian Rice, and once again the move paid dividends.

Rice is introducing a more expansive passing style, but how this will fare against the better teams when they lack possession will be interesting. The incoming Blair Alston and Brian Easton both bring Premiership experience to add to the promising youth set-up. Their early season form has been good, progressing from the League Cup group stages, but keeping that consistency over a whole season will be a huge challenge.