Scott Brown wants Kieran Tierney to stay at Celtic despite Arsenal interest

Celtic captain Scott Brown is hopeful Kieran Tierney will remain with the club this season.

Arsenal have had two bids rejected for the Scotland international, including a £25m offer, but the Premier League club are expected to return with a third bid.

Sky Sports News understands Arsenal are increasingly confident a deal can be agreed for Tierney before the transfer window closes on August 8.

However, Brown is hopeful Tierney will remain with Celtic as they look to win a record-equalling ninth consecutive Premiership title.

When asked how Tierney was coping with speculation surrounding his future, Brown said: "He's fine, he's just come back from an injury.

"He's looking forward to trying to get himself back into training and get himself back on the pitch as well.

"He's been a phenomenal player for us for the last five seasons.

"We'll just wait and see what happens but here's hoping he stays. As it stands he's a Celtic player and I'd love him to stay because of what he's done the last five seasons."

Brown added: "There's always going to be speculation on top-quality players and that's what Kieran is.

"There will always be speculation whether he goes through this window to the next window, it will always be there.

"That is what we expect when the team is doing so well and we're doing well in Europe, and he's performing well in Europe.

"It will always be there or thereabouts."

Brown expects Celtic to be 'pushed all the way' by their rivals this season

Celtic begin their title defence at home to St Johnstone on Saturday and Brown believes the Hoops will be pushed all the way by their title rivals this season.

He said: "We have managed to go the last eight seasons, which is fantastic for us, and we need to push this season the exact same.

"We will be pushed very, very hard again all the way through but we have the players and a manager who has belief in us as well that we can go and do it.

"There's always going to be a strong challenge. Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, they always push us all the way.

"It's going to be hard this season as it is every other season but we are looking forward to that challenge.

"Our main aim just now is to start the league well and try to get Champions League as well."