Arsenal confident Kieran Tierney deal can be agreed with Celtic

Kieran Tierney has been the subject of two bids from Arsenal

Arsenal are increasingly confident a deal for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is edging closer, Sky Sports News understands.

Arsenal have already had two previous bids for Tierney rejected by Celtic, including a £25m offer for the Scotland international.

Sky Sports News understands the latest bid was rejected because it included too many add-ons and was dependent on the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal are yet to return with an improved offer but Sky sources understand that negotiations are ongoing and that all parties will be satisfied when a third bid is submitted.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the Scottish champions will not accept an offer unless it meets their valuation of the defender.

0:37 Neil Lennon says Arsenal have not returned with a third bid for Tierney, but admits he can't predict whether the defender will stay at the club Neil Lennon says Arsenal have not returned with a third bid for Tierney, but admits he can't predict whether the defender will stay at the club

Speaking earlier this week, he said: "Our valuation of Kieran wasn't met and it's as simple as that.

"You will see other transfers not going through because valuations haven't been met. It's not a case of Arsenal being disrespectful."

