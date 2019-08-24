Scottish Premiership round-up: St Johnstone rescue late draw against Hibernian

St Johnstone’s Jason Kerr scores late on to make it 2-2

Jason Kerr's stoppage-time header rescued a point for St Johnstone from a 2-2 draw and denied Hibernian a second straight home win.

Adam Jackson fired Hibs ahead at Easter Road with a first-half header but Saints were level when Michael O'Halloran lashed home in the 68th minute.

Florian Kamberi then diverted the ball into the visitors' net in an unorthodox fashion following Glenn Middleton's pull-back, yet Hibs failed to deal with Danny Swanson's corner at the death and Kerr headed home a late leveller.

Motherwell claimed the honours in the first Lanarkshire derby of the season, recording a 3-1 win against a Hamilton side who played the last 70 minutes of the contest with just 10 men.

A header from Peter Hartley, a Liam Donnelly penalty and a terrific driven effort from Chris Long earned the visitors three deserved points.

Hamilton, whose goal also came from a penalty - converted by Ross Cunningham - lost Jamie Hamilton to a red card after just 20 minutes and never really recovered.

Livingston ditched their "ugly football" tag and treated the Dingwall locals to a 4-1 win which served as a reminder to newcomers Ross County that top-flight survival will not be easily achieved.

County found themselves trailing by three goals inside 26 minutes after Livi took advantage of woeful defending to notch through Jon Guthrie, Steven Lawless and Lyndon Dykes.

Ross Stewart offered the Staggies some hope with a goal a minute before half-time but substitute Jack Stobbs executed a perfect volley to complete the rout before the hour.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen played out a dreadful goalless draw in a physical clash at Rugby Park.

The one moment of quality came courtesy of Gary Dicker in the 70th minute. The Killie captain played a majestic through-pass to Chris Burke, who rounded Joe Lewis with ease but could only direct his shot into the side netting.