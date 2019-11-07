Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio named manager of the month for October

Angelo Alessio has been named manager of the month for October

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has been awarded the Scottish Premiership manager of the month award for October.

The Italian led Kilmarnock to three successive league wins last month and insisted he never doubted himself during a difficult start to life in Scotland.

The appointment of the former Juventus and Chelsea assistant manager was questioned after a Europa League exit to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads, as well as defeats to Rangers and Hamilton in his opening two league matches.

However, after that poor run of form, Kilmarnock only lost to Celtic in their next 10 matches and kept eight clean sheets in the process.

"I'm very proud of the award because it comes after a difficult start," Alessio said.

"So I consider it an award shared with my staff and my players and all colleagues at Kilmarnock.

"It was important to work in the right way and believe in my methods. They chose me for this job. It was a difficult start for many reasons after being eliminated from the Europa League and losing the first two matches.

"But that's the past, we have to forget the bad start. Our focus is on the next game."